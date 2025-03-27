Big bigs, bigger rewards: Wyndham helps truckers recharge with new program

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Truckers keep the world moving, and with that comes long hours and tiring days on the road.

Recognizing their hard work, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has launched Recharge with Wyndham, a new initiative designed to help truckers make the most of their time away from the wheel.

“Truckers are an essential part of the workforce and we know their time is valuable, both on the road and off,” said Angie Gadwood, senior vice president, global sales. “With the launch of Recharge with Wyndham, we’re helping drivers put their safety and rest first while making it easier than ever to build up points toward their next free stay—whether that’s a weekend away with the family or an overnight pitstop as they ready for the journey ahead.”

Hours of Service Regulations

Regulations require truckers in the United States and Canada, of which there are nearly 4 million, to get 34 or 36 hours of rest, respectively, to reset their weekly driving limits.

“When it’s time to rest, they need more than just a place to sleep—they need comfort, convenience and value,” Wyndham said in a media release. “That’s where Recharge with Wyndham comes in. Through the initiative, truckers can earn double Wyndham Rewards points on every qualified stay—enough for up to two free nights annually —along with Wyndham Rewards Gold level membership, which unlocks perks like a preferred room, late checkout and more. Best of all, with thousands of locations under trusted names like Days Inn by Wyndham, Super 8 by Wyndham, La Quinta by Wyndham and more, chances are, a Hotel by Wyndham isn’t far away.”

Exclusive Perks Unlocked with Hotels4Truckers

Complementing the launch of its newest initiative, Wyndham has also teamed up with Hotels4Truckers to help drivers save big on their next stay. For a limited time, drivers who book through the Hotels4Truckers website or mobile app can save 15% off the best available rate on their next qualified stay. (Terms and conditions apply).

According to the release, in addition to savings, Hotels4Truckers makes it easy to search and book over 2,000 Hotels by Wyndham that are confirmed to have trucker-friendly parking, accommodating tractor-trailers up to 75 feet long. Best of all, drivers can take advantage of their Recharge by Wyndham benefits when making bookings through the platform.

“After a long day on the road, it’s time to refuel more than just the truck,” said Dan Fuller, president, founder, Hotels4Truckers. “With Wyndham, Hotels4Truckers members can recharge with a comfortable place to stay that doesn’t break the bank. Even better? With points, status, parking, easy bookings and more, their stays go further, making life on the road easier and my time off more rewarding.”

To take advantage of Recharge with Wyndham, drivers or their companies must first have a negotiated rate with Wyndham.

Those without an account can apply for one by visiting WyndhamBusiness.com. Once complete, drivers can then register for Recharge with Wyndham and its benefits by visiting WyndhamRewards.com/Truckers.