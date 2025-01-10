Goodyear unveils unique tire-tread art for Cotton Bowl Classic

AKRON, Ohio — Goodyear will return to the iconic Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in 2025 with an exciting blend of tradition, innovation, and cutting-edge technology; continuing its decades-long connection with college football, Goodyear’s involvement in the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the 89th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic will feature a tribute to the passion and energy of the game through dynamic tire art, on-site activations and a showcase of its newest tire technology.

According to a company media release, in celebration of Ohio State University and the University of Texas meeting in this season’s 2025 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, two unique pieces of tire art will feature custom designs that highlight the uniqueness of each team’s helmet while also showcasing the cutting-edge tread patterns and all-season capabilities of the Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady 2. This striking visual display represents Goodyear’s commitment to performance and reliability, both on the field and on the road.

“The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic is an exciting event,” said Ryan Waldron, president, Americas. “We are proud to join The University of Texas and The Ohio State University as a part of this celebration of excellence. Our tire art tradition continues to evolve, and with the Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady 2 tire being a key part of Goodyear’s tire lineup, we are thrilled to showcase its design and performance capabilities while honoring the spirit of college football and the journey everyone takes to get to today’s game.”

Each intricate Goodyear tire-fabricated helmet sculpture stands 5 ½ feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. It took Blake McFarland, Goodyear’s commissioned tire artist and former minor league baseball player, over 400 hours to handcraft these one-of-a-kind sculptures from more than 90 Goodyear-branded tires and 3,600 hidden staples.

“The larger-than-life team helmets will serve as the centerpiece for many Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic festivities, including photo opportunities for fans leading up to the game on Friday, Jan. 10 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” the release said. “The sculptures will be donated to their respective schools following the game for display on campus.”

In addition to the tire art, Goodyear will bring an interactive experience to fans at the Cotton Bowl Classic with a Goodyear Mobile tire installation van. The van will offer attendees the opportunity to learn more about Goodyear’s ability to install tires in their preferred location and Goodyear’s newest products, including the Assurance WeatherReady 2 tire designed to provide superior all-season traction, wet performance and long-lasting durability.

Also on display for fans to experience firsthand the performance and reliability that have made Goodyear a trusted name in the tire industry: NASCAR’s Garage 56 vehicle, the ABB NASCAR EV Prototype and the Tire Rack One Lap of America winning vehicle, equipped with the Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperCar 3 tires that bested competition as it completed the 4,000-mile trip across the country. Last year’s One Lap of America victory served as a perfect example of the innovation and endurance that Goodyear tires deliver, from the racetrack to everyday roadways.

“As the official tire of the Cotton Bowl Classic and a brand with deep ties to college football, Goodyear is excited to provide fans and consumers a chance to experience our premium products up close,” Waldron said. “From the tire art to our tire displays and vehicles, we’re looking forward to a memorable and engaging experience at the 2025 Cotton Bowl Classic.”

Goodyear has a rich history in college football dating back when the iconic Goodyear Blimp, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, pioneered aerial coverage over the Rose Bowl in 1955. The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic hosts marquee matchups as a part of the College Football Playoff bowl, hosting either a CFP Semifinal or Quarterfinal matchup on an annual basis. The 89th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic marks Ohio State’s fourth appearance and Texas’ 23rd appearance.

The eighth-seeded Ohio State and the fifth-seeded Texas will compete to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship when the 89th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal matchup kicks off on ESPN on Friday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m. EST.