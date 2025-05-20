Great Dane Danville wins 2024 TTMA Safety Award

Great Dane is announcing that its Danville, Pa. manufacturing facility has won the 2024 Plant Safety Award from the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association (TTMA).

“I’m incredibly proud of our team and their dedication to safety,” said Shawn Diamond, Great Dane Danville plant manager. “We have a team who is committed and focused on prioritizing safety above all else daily. This award is a testament to our commitment to maintaining a safe working environment, ensuring each person returns home safely after each shift. We’re excited to celebrate this accomplishment as a team who looks out for themselves and each other.”

Great Dane Danville received the award in Category A, more than 750,000-man hours. This is the 18th consecutive year a Great Dane plant has received the award.

TTMA Plant Safety Awards

“Great Dane’s culture of safety excellence has been a core value throughout its long-standing history,” the company said in a press release. “The recognition of the Danville plant underscores the company’s broader commitment to safety, which is integral to its mission of quality and innovation.”

The TTMA Plant Safety Awards acknowledge manufacturing plants that exhibit exemplary safety records and uphold a culture of safety excellence, with awards categorized by plant size and type, according to the release.

“This award underscores the Danville team’s commitment to each other and for giving their best each day,” said Rick Mullininx, president and COO of Great Dane. “I’m proud of their achievement and for embodying our values.”

The team at Great Dane Danville manufactures Great Dane’s Sahara Truck Bodies and Champion dry freight pup trailers which haul a wide range of products, helping people get what they need for daily living.

Great Dane is also celebrating 125 years of business in 2025.