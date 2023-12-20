Great Dane Indianapolis Service Senter coordinator honored

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Great Dane’s Indianapolis Service Center Coordinator, Regina Zahm, has been named Fleet Maintenance Magazine’s “Overachiever of the Year.”

Zahm, who was nominated by her co-workers, is said to be an “exceptional customer service and is a pleasure to work with, all while handling multiple responsibilities,” according to a news release.

“I’m extremely grateful for this award and appreciate the recognition for my hard work,” Zahm said. “I plan to continue to prove myself as an asset to the company in the years to come, and I’m grateful for the amazing group of people I work with.”

To celebrate accomplishment Zahm’s accomplishment, the service center she is planning a dinner in her honor for January.

“We’re proud of Regina for receiving this recognition because she gives her best every day, both to our customers and our team,” said Mark Chris, Great Dane’s Indianapolis service center manager. “Although we try to show our appreciation for her hard work each day, we hope this national distinction will underscore how much we value what Regina brings to our team.”

Zahm will receive an award from Fleet Maintenance, and she’ll be listed as one of their “Overachievers of the Year” in the December edition of the magazine.

“The characteristics Regina exemplifies is what delights our customers and makes her a joy to work with,” said Rick Mullininx, Great Dane President and chief operating officer. “I’m proud of her for handling every interaction with integrity, one of our core values at Great Dane. We’re proud of her for representing our company so well.”

Also mentioned in the news release were two Great Dane team members, Analia Martino, parts team lead at the Tampa Service Center, and Keith Bice, parts associate at the Birmingham Service Center. Each were awarded an Honorable Mention by the magazine.

“I’m delighted that team members from three Great Dane service center locations were nominated by their peers and recognized for their accomplishments, underscoring Great Dane’s commitment to go the extra mile for our customers and each other,” Mullininx said. “I’m proud of Analia and Keith for striving to delight our customers and for being an asset to their teams.”