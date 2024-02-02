HDA Truck Pride adds Superior Diesel to team, rolls business into Illinois

ST. LOUIS — HDA Truck Pride (HDA) has unveiled the newest member of its team, Superior Diesel, expanding HDA’s presence into Illinois.
“Over the course of their 35-year journey of service to the trucking community in Illinois, Superior Diesel has built a stellar reputation for delivering outstanding customer service,” said HDA Truck Pride CEO Tina Hubbard. “This reputation and their commitment to their community strongly aligns with HDA Truck Pride’s commitment to serving the trucking industry. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”
Since its founding in 1979, Superior has grown in two Illinois locations, according to a news release.
The company’s diesel technicians “specialize in several areas such as various repairs, preventive maintenance services and more extensive overhauls, providing customers with dependable and timely solutions,” the news release states.
The company offers complete suspension service, air conditioning repair, engine overhauls, after-treatment services, electrical, diagnostics and complete trailer repairs.
“Both Superior locations take pride in themselves in making sure inventory is always in stock, allowing them to quickly access the parts and finish repairs efficiently,” the news release notes.
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.