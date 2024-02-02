HDA Truck Pride adds Superior Diesel to team, rolls business into Illinois

ST. LOUIS — HDA Truck Pride (HDA) has unveiled the newest member of its team, Superior Diesel, expanding HDA’s presence into Illinois.

“Over the course of their 35-year journey of service to the trucking community in Illinois, Superior Diesel has built a stellar reputation for delivering outstanding customer service,” said HDA Truck Pride CEO Tina Hubbard. “This reputation and their commitment to their community strongly aligns with HDA Truck Pride’s commitment to serving the trucking industry. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Since its founding in 1979, Superior has grown in two Illinois locations, according to a news release.

The company’s diesel technicians “specialize in several areas such as various repairs, preventive maintenance services and more extensive overhauls, providing customers with dependable and timely solutions,” the news release states.

The company offers complete suspension service, air conditioning repair, engine overhauls, after-treatment services, electrical, diagnostics and complete trailer repairs.

“Both Superior locations take pride in themselves in making sure inventory is always in stock, allowing them to quickly access the parts and finish repairs efficiently,” the news release notes.