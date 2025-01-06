Industry veteran Erik Dietz named executive vice president at PrePass Safety Alliance

PHOENIX, Ariz. — PrePass Safety Alliance has appointed Erik Dietz as its new executive vice president.

“I am deeply honored to join PrePass Safety Alliance, an organization with a proven history of leveraging innovation to enhance highway safety and efficiency,” Dietz said. “I am eager to build on this success by growing relationships, driving technological advancements, and delivering impactful solutions that support our public and private partners in creating a safer, more efficient transportation system for all.”

According to a company press release, Dietz, a seasoned leader in mobility intelligence and transportation technology, brings a wealth of experience in strategy, business development, and innovation to the Alliance.

“Erik’s proven track record in fostering innovation, driving organizational growth, and enhancing safety through technology makes him an invaluable addition to our organization,” said Mark Doughty, president and CEO of PrePass Safety Alliance. “We are excited to have him join our efforts to further improve highway safety and operational efficiency for our state, federal, and industry partners.”

According to the release, Dietz joined the Alliance following a distinguished career at Michelin Mobility Intelligence, where he served as president and COO. There, he spearheaded global strategies to enhance mobility solutions, leveraging connected driver data to improve road safety and drive sustainable transformation. Under his leadership, Michelin Mobility Intelligence achieved remarkable growth, launched transformative technologies, and expanded its global footprint. Dietz is also a Board Director for the Intelligent Transportation Society of America, further underscoring his commitment to advancing transportation innovation.

In his new role, Dietz will lead the corporate development efforts and oversee strategic initiatives to strengthen PrePass Safety Alliance’s services and partnerships with state departments of transportation, motor carriers, and other transportation stakeholders. His leadership will focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance safety, streamline operations, and create value for all participants in the commercial transportation ecosystem.

Dietz holds a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an MBA from the University of South Carolina, and completed his executive education at Harvard Business School. His expertise and vision will be instrumental as the Alliance continues to convene government and industry stakeholders to advance safety and efficiency in commercial transportation, according to the release.