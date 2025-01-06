ACT Research: Preliminary Class 8 net orders remain strong in December

COLUMBUS, Ind – December preliminary North America Class 8 net orders were 36,500 units, slipping 2.1% m/m but up 39% y/y, according to ACT Research.
“Strength continues to be the applicable descriptor of Class 8 order activity as the industry looks to 2025. In December, Class 8 orders were in line, slipping 2.1% m/m to 36,500 units,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. “While down from November, orders were up nearly 39% compared to last December’s performance. With the largest seasonal factor of the year, seasonal adjustment is always unkind in December. On a seasonally adjusted basis, Class 8 orders fell 15% from November to 29,700 units, and a 356k SAAR.”
Complete industry data for December, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-January.
“MD Classes 5-7 orders continue their consistent, if slowly deflating, trajectory into still historically elevated truck and bus backlogs,” Vieth said regarding medium duty. “Preliminary December NA Classes 5-7 orders fell 40% y/y to 16,800 units, down 300 units or -1.9% from November and the third weakest net order tally of 2024.”