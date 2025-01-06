Driving excellence: National Carriers Inc unveils new batch of 2024 award winners

IRVING, Texas — National Carriers Inc. has released the names of its Driver of the Month for the months of July, August and September of 2024.

Glendol Moody, a native of Texas, Joel Rosado of New Jersey, and April Celestine from Louisiana were each named as a 2024 Driver of the Month. These drivers have each received a one-thousand-dollar bonus and are now eligible to be named 2024 Driver of the Year. The winner will receive an additional $10,000 bonus.

Moody as was recognized for the month of July. He joined the firm in October of 2019 as a company driver servicing customers on its 48-state fleet. Immediately, he proved himself as a valued team member, and is now a leading driver trainer at the “Elite” fleet, according to a company press release.

”I am born and raised in the state of Texas,” Moody said. “My dad was a trucker, and I fell in love with it early on. In 1997 I began my career in the industry. When I researched coming to work at National Carriers, lead recruiter, Jerritt Judie, was straightforward with me with no BS. He promised the company would not be perfect, but everyone would try their hardest to make things work. My driver manager is Paul Whitley; we have a cordial and honest relationship. He is the best dispatcher I have ever had. What I enjoy most is training incoming drivers who are new to the industry. I have a teacher mentality, and I enjoy watching my students achieve. I don’t expect perfection, and I let students know my expectations at the start of their training. That removes stress for the student and allows them to concentrate on learning as they drive.”

Rosado was awarded Driver of the Month in August. He resides in New Brunswick, N.J. and began driving at National Carriers in 2018.

“Joel is our local dedicated driver on the East Coast,” said Mark Phillips, vice president of Refrigerated Operations. “This award for him is long overdue. Joel is always a professional and willing to do what is needed to complete the task at hand. He safely and efficiently operates in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. He has always been a go-to driver who performs. Simply put, he is a true professional. We appreciate Joel.”

Rosado operates his truck within the Greater New York area servicing accounts throughout the region. What began as a specialized route for one customer has morphed into a vital service for many.

“I chose National Carriers because the company is not too big or too small,” Rosado said. “During orientation, things just felt right. The best thing about working here is that everyone is on a first-name basis. I am familiar with the New York City traffic and directions. ‘Elite’ fleet drivers not familiar with the metro can drop their loaded trailers and head out of the area while I complete our customer deliveries. This is less stressful for both incoming drivers and me. I know the neighborhoods, and I know what needs done. I appreciate National Carriers recognizing me with this award.”

Celestine was recognized as September Driver of the Month. She joined the “Elite” Fleet in October of 2018 and currently delivers refrigerated products to customers across the midwestern and eastern states.

“This recognition is well deserved,” said Aaron Donbar, Celestine’s driver manager. “She has an ‘in it, to win it’ attitude. April is a team player who has her head on straight and stays focused. She is professional and does a damn good job.”

As a past resident of New York City, Celestine feels confident with shipments and deliveries into difficult areas.

“My granddad on my mother’s side was a trucker; my dad was a trucker,” Celestine said. “In 2004 I earned my Class-A CDL and became a trucker. Before my CDL, I used to watch trucks come and go on Interstate 10 and wondered where they were coming from or going to. I enjoy seeing the United States and I only have one state left to visit that I have not traveled to. Being named Driver of the Month was a great surprise to me.”