Autonomous trucking takes a major leap forward with Torc and Aeva’s expanded collaboration

BLACKSBURG, Va. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Aeva and Torc have expanded their collaboration to advance the development of a new safety architecture for truck applications – enabling autonomous trucks to make safer, more intelligent decisions.

According to a media release, under the expanded collaboration, Torc and Aeva will work together on technology advancements in service of L4 autonomous trucking to benefit the development of Torc’s Virtual Driver vehicle software. The companies will share 4D LiDAR sensing data and share a Freightliner Cascadia vehicle platform for use in long-range sensing applications. The data captured will support deeper collaboration between global engineering teams at both companies.

“Aeva is pioneering the next generation of 4D LiDAR technology and we’re excited to enter a new phase of our collaboration to continue to position us as industry leaders in autonomous driving technology for production deployment at scale,” said Peter Vaughan Schmidt, Torc CEO.

The release noted that the collaboration builds on the production agreement signed last year when Daimler Truck selected Aeva as its supplier of long and ultra-long range LiDAR for its series production autonomous commercial vehicle program. The multi-year production agreement is targeting commercializing Daimler Truck autonomous trucks by 2027.

“Torc Robotics is a leader in commercializing autonomous truck technology and this expansion of our collaboration is a testament to the capabilities of our talented team and the strength of our production partnership with Torc and Daimler Truck,” said Soroush Salehian, co-founder and CEO at Aeva. “Now our global teams will work even closer together with joint sharing of sensing data from Aeva sensors on North America’s top trucking platform. We look forward to advancing our multi-year production collaboration to commercialize safe autonomous trucks on the road.”