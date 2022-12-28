JX Truck Center-Gaylord opening new Michigan facility

HARTLAND, Wis. – JX Truck Center-Gaylord plans to open its new, larger and fully modernized facility on Jan. 9 in Gaylord, Michigan.

The new facility will expand its customer offerings to include service, parts, truck rental and leasing, and pre-owned truck sales, according to a news release.

The newly renovated dealership is 11,625 square feet and sits on 5 acres, providing ample truck and trailer parking. The new address is 1180 Milbocker Road, Gaylord, MI, 49735, approximately 3 miles south of its current parts-only location and located just off Interstate 75.

It will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“JX Truck Center-Gaylord will provide customers with expanded services and a modern facility with amenities and styling that enhance the total JX Customer Xperience,” JX Operations Manager Micah Herin said. “It’s in a great new location – the gateway to the Upper Peninsula – and will satisfy a greater range of customer needs with a dealership that exemplifies the quality, features and professional, well-trained staff customers expect from our dealer network.”

Herin added that the dealership will have large parts and merchandise showrooms, as well as nine service bays with translucent-style overhead doors to maximize natural lighting.

JX Truck Center-Gaylord will be staffed with personnel from its previous location, including experienced service technicians from other JX Truck Center locations.