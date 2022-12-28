JX Truck Center-Gaylord opening new Michigan facility

HARTLAND, Wis. – JX Truck Center-Gaylord plans to open its new, larger and fully modernized facility on Jan. 9 in Gaylord, Michigan.
The new facility will expand its customer offerings to include service, parts, truck rental and leasing, and pre-owned truck sales, according to a news release.
The newly renovated dealership is 11,625 square feet and sits on 5 acres, providing ample truck and trailer parking. The new address is 1180 Milbocker Road, Gaylord, MI, 49735, approximately 3 miles south of its current parts-only location and located just off Interstate 75.
It will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“JX Truck Center-Gaylord will provide customers with expanded services and a modern facility with amenities and styling that enhance the total JX Customer Xperience,” JX Operations Manager Micah Herin said. “It’s in a great new location – the gateway to the Upper Peninsula – and will satisfy a greater range of customer needs with a dealership that exemplifies the quality, features and professional, well-trained staff customers expect from our dealer network.”
Herin added that the dealership will have large parts and merchandise showrooms, as well as nine service bays with translucent-style overhead doors to maximize natural lighting.
JX Truck Center-Gaylord will be staffed with personnel from its previous location, including experienced service technicians from other JX Truck Center locations.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.