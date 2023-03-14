Ken Kelley joins P.S.I. as senior director

SAN ANTONIO — Ken Kelley has joined Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.), whose tire management systems for commercial trucks are sold worldwide, as senior director of product strategy and innovation.

In this new role, reporting to Steve Miller, vice president of engineering, Kelley will focus on commercializing new products and bringing them to market for all P.S.I. product lines, ensuring alignment with market demand, according to a news release.

He will be based in San Antonio.

Kelley has an extensive background in the commercial vehicle industry, having worked for ConMet, Webb Wheel Products, Walther Engineering & Manufacturing Company, Fontaine Fifth Wheel, Marmon Highway Technologies and Dana.

Over his 35-year career, he has been responsible for growing businesses, driving technology advancements and building cultures within his organizations that breed success, the news release noted.

“Ken’s wide-ranging experience in the industry, especially as it relates to wheel-end technology, makes him an ideal fit for P.S.I.,” P.S.I. president Jim Sharkey said. “He knows how the industry works, knows the fleet customers well, and brings indispensable knowledge with him. We welcome him to P.S.I.”

An active member of ATA’s Technology and Maintenance Council, Kelley received the 2010 Peggy Fisher Study Group Secretary Leadership Award and in 2011 was recognized with a Silver Spark Plug Award from the organization.

He also served as a member of HDMA’s Board of Directors from 2019 to 2021.

Kelley received a bachelor’s of science degree in industrial engineering from Auburn University.