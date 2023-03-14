Knight-Swift Transportation’s Dave Williams selected as TCA’s newest chairman

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has selected Dave Williams, Knight-Swift Transportation’s senior vice president of equipment and government relations, as its 2023-24 chairman.

Williams gave his acceptance speech on Tuesday, March 7, during the closing banquet at TCA’s Annual Convention in Orlando, Florida, and received a standing ovation.

Williams, who resides in Glendale, Arizona with his wife, Suzi, has been with Knight-Swift for 28 years, according to a TCA news release.

During his time there, he has held many positions with both national and state trucking groups. He has served as chairman and a member of the board of directors and executive committee for the Arizona Trucking Association and has chaired multiple policy committees for the TCA and the American Trucking Associations (ATA), including ATA’s Emissions Task Force and both TCA and ATA’s respective highway policy committees.

“During his acceptance speech, Dave highlighted the importance of continued focus on advocating for our members in Washington, D.C.; doing more to advocate for our professional drivers; increasing the rewards for investing in trucking; focusing on the environment while pushing back on unrealistic timelines; and becoming more self-governing when it comes to Safety in our industry,” the news release stated.

Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in science from Arizona State University. He and Suzi have been married for 27 years and have four children; Mallory, Ely, Gracie and Ryan.

Knight-Swift Transportation, a 33-year TCA member, is the industry’s largest full truckload company, operating an extensive fleet of roughly 19,000 tractors, 58,000 trailers and employing 24,000 people. Headquartered in Phoenix, Knight-Swift provides a full complement of truckload and logistics services throughout the US, Mexico and Canada.

The following individuals will assist Williams as TCA’s officers:

First vice chairman

Karen Smerchek — Veriha Trucking. Inc.

Second vice chairman

Jon Coca — Diamond Transportation System Inc.

Secretary

Mark Seymour — Kriska Transportation Group

Treasurer

John Culp — Maverick USA Inc.

Vice president to ATA

Ed Nagle III — Nagle Companies

Immediate past chairman

John Elliott — Load One LLC

Officers at-large

Adam Blanchard — Double Diamond Transport

Amber Edmonson — Trailiner Corporation

Pete Hill — Hill Brothers Transportation Inc.

Joey Hogan — Covenant Transport

Trevor Kurtz — Brian Kurtz Trucking LTD