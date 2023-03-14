Wreck claims lives of 2 truck drivers in Oklahoma

DEWEY COUNTY, Okla. — Two truck drivers are dead after one of them crashed into the other on Monday, March 13, near Oakwood, Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kordan Sandridge, 29, of Texas, was driving a 2016 International northbound on U.S. 270 when he veered left of the centerline, striking a southbound 1999 Peterbilt driven by 39-year-old Martin Rodriguez-Rojo of Kansas.

The impact forced Rodriguez-Rojo’s rig to roll over off of the highway, police said.

Both drivers died at the scene.

A passenger in Sandridge’s truck was airlifted to a local hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.

The accident is still under investigation.