Wreck claims lives of 2 truck drivers in Oklahoma

By The Trucker News Staff -
Police and emergency personnel work the scene of a double-fatality on Monday, March 13 in rural Oklahoma. The wreck claimed the lives of two truck drivers. (Courtesy: Lacie Lowry via Facebook)

DEWEY COUNTY, Okla. — Two truck drivers are dead after one of them crashed into the other on Monday, March 13, near Oakwood, Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kordan Sandridge, 29, of Texas, was driving a 2016 International northbound on U.S. 270 when he veered left of the centerline, striking a southbound 1999 Peterbilt driven by 39-year-old Martin Rodriguez-Rojo of Kansas.

The impact forced Rodriguez-Rojo’s rig to roll over off of the highway, police said.

Both drivers died at the scene.

A passenger in Sandridge’s truck was airlifted to a local hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.

The accident is still under investigation.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

