New York, Pennsylvania announce commercial truck bans ahead of winter storm

ALBANY, N.Y. — With the possibility of multiple feet of snow falling in Eastern Pennsylvania and much of New York through Wednesday, March 15, the two states have announced commercial vehicle bans ahead of the weather.
NEW YORK
- Beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, March 13, the Thruway — interstates 87 and 90 — will ban all tandem and empty tractor-trailers from I-87 exit 17 (Newburgh-Scranton, Interstate 84 to Interstate 90 exit 36 (Watertown-Binghamton-Interstate 81).
- The length of the Berkshire Spur (I-87 exit 21B to the Massachusetts border) until further notice.
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has also issued the following truck travel restrictions:
- Interstate 84: Full length. 8 p.m. start; No tandem or empty tractor-trailers.
- Interstate 88: Full Length. 8 p.m. start; No tandem or empty tractor-trailers.
- Interstate 87 (Northway): Albany to Plattsburgh. 8 p.m. start; No tandem or empty tractor-trailers.
- Interstate 90: I-87 to Berkshire Spur. 8 p.m. start; No tandem or empty tractor-trailers
- Interstate 81: Pennsylvania state line to Syracuse. 8 p.m. start; “Trucks Use Right Lane” advisory.
- Route 17: Middletown to Binghamton. 8 p.m. start; “Trucks Use Right Lane” advisory.
PENNSYLVANIA
Effective at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, PennDOT will implement the following vehicle travel restrictions:
Tier 1: Empty tractor trailers
- Interstate 80 from Interstate 81 to the New Jersey state line and I-81 from I-80 to the New York state line.
Tier 3: All commercial vehicles without chains or ATD onboard
- Interstate 84 and Interstate 380.
The following vehicles are restricted in all tiers: Oversized loads, tractors without trailers, empty box trucks, motorcycles, tow-behind trailers, RVs/campers, buses without ATD.
For travel conditions in Pennsylvania, visit 511pa.com.
For travel conditions in New York, visit www.thruway.ny.gov/index.shtml.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.