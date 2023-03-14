Carrier Logistics adds new option for electronic data interchange service

ELMSFORD, N.Y. — Freight management software company Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI) has partnered with SMC³ to provide CLI customers with a new managed electronic data interchange (EDI) infrastructure.

“Despite what some stakeholders believe, EDI is not going away because it is still the preferred communication standard for many shippers,” CLI President Ben Wiesen said. “By partnering with SMC³ we are improving our native abilities in EDI by leveraging their expertise providing managed EDI services. Our customers can now utilize this best-in-class solution to connect with shippers and interline partners.”

Wiesen continued: “Incorporating SMC³ managed EDI services under CLI’s umbrella of end-to-end solutions strengthens the value of this widely used industry standard. Now, our customers can enjoy better performing EDI connections along with the advanced capabilities we have provided them for decades.”

SMC³’s EDI managed services provide instant connections for users of CLI’s FACTS freight management software.

The EDI infrastructure delivers:

Secure communication protocols.

Faster set-up with shippers, increasing responsiveness to market needs.

24/7 monitoring.

Support and responsiveness.

“Driven by the need for a secure, reliable EDI solution, we’re proud to have CLI leverage our decades of expertise to offer their customers an integrated, instant option to effectively communicate across the shipment lifecycle,” SMC³’s Chief Commercial Officer Brian Thompson said. “With this expanded relationship we continue to maximize our combined industry expertise and act as an extension of our partners by providing high quality support, reliable service and offering CLI’s customers more valuable solutions.”