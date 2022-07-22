KLLM adds to company portfolio with acquisition of Georgia-based reefer company

JACKSON, Miss. — KLLM Transport Services (KLLM) has acquired Cartersville, Georgia-based refrigerated transporter Quest Global Inc.

“The acquisition of Quest Global Inc. will enhance KLLM’s premium service offerings now with expedited, temperature-controlled shipping nationwide,” KLLM CEO Jim Richards said. “Quest Global Inc. has been a well-run, safety-driven company for years. Their culture and values are a great fit with our family of companies, and we’re thrilled to have them as part of the KLLM family.”

The operation will continue to run out of the Cartersville location and be branded as KLLM Expedited Services, a news release stated.

“Building Quest Global, Inc. has been my life’s work, and I could not have found a better home than KLLM for the Quest family,” Jason Dickerson, CEO of Quest Global, said. “Within five minutes of meeting Jim Richards, I knew KLLM was a perfect fit because of their family values, respect for their employees, and dedication to providing the best customer service possible. As a family-oriented company, my goal was to find the best home for our people for years to come, and I look forward to being part of the team to ensure a smooth transition.”