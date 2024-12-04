J.B. Hunt among Newsweek’s America’s Most Reliable Companies 2025

LOWELL, Ark. — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Reliable Companies 2025, recognizing the company’s integrity, commitment to service quality and say-do culture. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“We are honored to be included among America’s Most Reliable Companies, as it is a strong testament to the hard work of our people,” said Spencer Frazier, executive vice president of sales and marketing at J.B. Hunt. “Every day our teams reflect our values of integrity, respect, innovation, safety and excellence. We strive to create the best customer experience with every interaction, ultimately delivering high service levels and strengthening the relationships we have with our customers. We know people do business with people they trust, and we look forward to building on that in the years to come.”

According to Newsweek and Statista, a reliable company is one that consistently honors its commitments, providing quality products or services while upholding high standards. They foster trust by demonstrating integrity, being attentive to customer needs and taking responsibility for their actions. The full list can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

America’s Most Reliable Companies 2025 were identified through an independent survey that included over 1,700 participants across the nation, according to a company media release. The survey highlighted the following parameters: Likelihood of Recommendation, Ease of Doing Business, Value for Money, Consistency of Deliverables and Reputation for Dependability.

J.B. Hunt was recently recognized as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for its ongoing corporate responsibility efforts, complementing its recognition by USA Today earlier this year as one of America’s Climate Leaders. Additional honors for the company this year include TIME World’s Best Companies, one of the most admired companies in the world and several awards for its veteran-friendly culture.