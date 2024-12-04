Log truck driver’s account of Georgia accident differs from camera footage

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A log truck driver’s account of a Wednesday morning accident is conflicting with what Haralson County, Georgia deputies say was shown on an elementary school’s security camera.

Authorities say a mom was about to drop off her child at West Haralson Elementary School when a driver of a log truck “was apparently not paying attention” and clipped the mother’s vehicle trying to avoid the accident causing the log truck to leave the roadway and overturn.

A Haralson County Sheriff’s spokesperson told The Trucker that the log truck driver stated that the mother gave no warning and slammed on her brakes.

However, footage from the elementary school’s camera confirmed that the mother was slowing with her blinker working.

No injuries were reported and there was no indication of citations for either driver.

Georgia State Patrol stated that further details would be ready at a later date.