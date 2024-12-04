TheTrucker.com
Log truck driver’s account of Georgia accident differs from camera footage

By Bruce Guthrie -
A log truck overturned after clipping an SUV waiting to turn left on a Georgia road. (COURTESTY OF HARALSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A log truck driver’s account of a Wednesday morning accident is conflicting with what Haralson County, Georgia deputies say was shown on an elementary school’s security camera.

Authorities say a mom was about to drop off her child at West Haralson Elementary School when a driver of a log truck “was apparently not paying attention” and clipped the mother’s vehicle trying to avoid the accident causing the log truck to leave the roadway and overturn.

A Haralson County Sheriff’s spokesperson told The Trucker that the log truck driver stated that the mother gave no warning and slammed on her brakes.

However, footage from the elementary school’s camera confirmed that the mother was slowing with her blinker working.

No injuries were reported and there was no indication of citations for either driver.

Georgia State Patrol stated that further details would be ready at a later date.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

