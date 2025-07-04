Kodiak selects Roush as manufacturing partner to upfit Kodiak driver-equipped trucks

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and LIVONIA, Mich. — Kodiak Robotics Inc. and Roush Industries Inc. are partnering to scale upfitting of autonomous trucks equipped with the Kodiak Driver, Kodiak’s advanced AI-powered autonomous solution.

“Kodiak’s autonomous trucking technology is an exciting advancement in the mobility industry,” said Brad Rzetelny, vice president, contract manufacturing, Roush. “Together we’re working to build a robust and repeatable manufacturing process that supports Kodiak’s transition from limited production to full-scale deployment. Kodiak’s technology and engineering rigor set a high bar, and we believe we are uniquely positioned to meet that bar at scale.

Expanding Driverless Operations

Starting in the second half of 2025, Roush will upfit these trucks in its facility in Livonia, Mich. The first trucks Roush will upfit are expected to be for Kodiak’s customer, Atlas Energy Solutions, as Kodiak and Atlas work to expand the driverless operations they began in December 2024.

In collaboration with Kodiak, Roush has committed to open a production line for scaled upfitting of trucks equipped with the Kodiak Driver’s modular and vehicle-agnostic hardware. This hardware includes Kodiak’s proprietary SensorPods, AI compute, Actuation Control Engine safety compute and redundant actuation elements.

“Roush has also committed to design, develop and implement a flexible manufacturing process that can rapidly scale as Kodiak increases its upfit of Kodiak Driver-powered trucks to meet customer demand, according to a company media release,” the company said.

Ideal Partnership

“Roush’s deep experience upfitting autonomous vehicles makes them an ideal production partner for Kodiak,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO, Kodiak. “We believe that Roush’s strong quality management processes will ensure our customers’ Kodiak Driver-powered trucks will be built to exacting standards, while giving us the manufacturing flexibility to support a wide range of vehicle configurations, including different vehicle and cab types, axle setups, and heavy-duty applications to meet the diverse demands of the trucking industry. Unlike traditional factory-line integration, which is limited to a single configuration, we believe that working with Roush will allow us to move faster and customize vehicles to meet customer needs.”

In December 2024, Kodiak became the first publicly announced company to deliver driverless semi-trucks to a customer. In April, Kodiak announced it is seeking to go public through a business combination with Ares Acquisition Corporation II, according to the release.

“The proposed business combination is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to approval by AACT and Kodiak stockholders and the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions,” the release said. “Upon the closing of the proposed business combination, the combined company is expected to be listed on a national stock exchange. By partnering with AACT and accessing the public markets, Kodiak intends to accelerate its go-to-market strategy, meet growing customer demand, tackle critical industry challenges and unlock the trucking industry’s estimated $4+ trillion global market opportunity.”