Mack signs deal to be official hauler of Skip Barber Racing School

Greensboro, N.C. – Mack Trucks has signed a three-year partnership with Skip Barber Racing School to be its official hauler.

According to a news release, Mack will provide three Mack Anthem models to Skip Barber Racing to support all divisions of the Skip Barber business, including the Race School, Race Series and Race Team. The Mack Anthem models will haul SBRS trailers containing up to eight vehicles, as well as racing support trailers that have a combination of office space, workspace, parts storage and additional space for cars.

“We are proud to support Skip Barber Racing, they are long standing leaders in high performance racing and driving education and the Mack Anthem will meet their long-haul needs.” David Galbraith, vice president of global brand and marketing for Mack Trucks, said. “Our focus is building efficient, reliable high-performance trucks, in perfect alignment with the SBRS brand.”

All three Mack Anthem models are Viper Red 70-inch stand-up sleeper models.

“We look forward to seeing the Mack Anthems with the SBRS trailers on the road,” Galbraith said. “We are confident the SBRS team will appreciate the durability, comfort and innovation built into the Anthems.”

The first Mack Anthem was delivered to SBRS and can be seen hauling custom-wrapped SBRS trailers between tracks for the various racing events. The remaining two trucks will we delivered to SBRS in the second quarter of 2023.