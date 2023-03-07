Montgomery named VP of sales, marketing at Walther EMC

DAYTON, Ohio — Bob Montgomery has been named vice president of sales and marketing at Walther EMC, a worldwide wheel-end solutions company for the commercial vehicle industry.

According to a news release, Montgomery will lead all commercial activities for the company, including sales, customer service, strategic marketing and marketing communications.

“Bob is a proven leader in the industry, and we are pleased to have him join our dynamic and energetic team,” said Chris Walther, president of Walther EMC. “I look forward to his leadership as we solidify our strategy for the future.”

Montgomery has more than 25 years of experience in the commercial vehicle industry with a diverse background in product management, strategic marketing, sales and general management at industry-leading companies, such as GE, STEMCO and Tramec Sloan, the news release noted.

“With over a century of history since George Walther patented the steel truck wheel, Walther has enjoyed a strong reputation in the industry,” Montgomery said. “I am excited to help the company grow and continue the family’s legacy of providing the transportation industry with quality components that promote safety and efficiency.”

Montgomery will follow in the footsteps of Bob Hollern, who joined the industry in 1968 with Motor Wheel before taking a leave of absence to serve a full tour in Vietnam as a U.S. Marine.

He returned from the war and rejoined Motor Wheel, advancing through the manufacturing organization and ultimately into sales.

“After 30 years, he retired from Motor Wheel and joined Walther in 1998, where he helped make Walther EMC the company it is today,” the news release stated. “Hollern is well known and loved for his expertise, customer service, and especially his strong relationships in the Class 8 trailer manufacturing community.”