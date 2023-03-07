EpicVue+ expands platform’s entertainment, education and engagement

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah and ORLANDO, Fla. — EpicVue unveiled its new in-cab entertainment, education and engagement platform, EpicVue+, at the Truckload Carriers Association Annual Convention on March 6.

The platform includes DIRECTV’s live and on-demand premium content and an interactive training portal, according to a news release.

Drivers can have access to more than 100 channels of live programming, including premium content, as well as a vast library of on-demand content. They can also access a portal dedicated to training and education that provides guidance on best practices and reinforces compliance.

In addition, EpicVue+ includes a custom home screen branded for each carrier, along with a dedicated fleet channel for company announcements, fleet news and incentives to reward drivers for performance and acknowledge outstanding employees.

The platform can be implemented with either self-install or professional installation options, and EpicVue handles any technical issues that may arise. The service is available without a term commitment, and for a monthly rate of $29 per truck.

