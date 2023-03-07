EpicVue+ expands platform’s entertainment, education and engagement

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah and ORLANDO, Fla. — EpicVue unveiled its new in-cab entertainment, education and engagement platform, EpicVue+, at the Truckload Carriers Association Annual Convention on March 6.
The platform includes DIRECTV’s live and on-demand premium content and an interactive training portal, according to a news release.
Drivers can have access to more than 100 channels of live programming, including premium content, as well as a vast library of on-demand content. They can also access a portal dedicated to training and education that provides guidance on best practices and reinforces compliance.
In addition, EpicVue+ includes a custom home screen branded for each carrier, along with a dedicated fleet channel for company announcements, fleet news and incentives to reward drivers for performance and acknowledge outstanding employees.
The platform can be implemented with either self-install or professional installation options, and EpicVue handles any technical issues that may arise. The service is available without a term commitment, and for a monthly rate of $29 per truck.
EpicVue’s new in-cab entertainment can be implemented with either self-install or professional installation options.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.