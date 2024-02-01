MileMaker announces partnership with Turvo to bring advanced TMS

CHICAGO — Commercial truck routing and mileage software company MileMaker recently unveiled the integration of its web services interface with Turvo’s cloud-based platform to form an advanced transportation management system (TMS).

According to a news release, this move will allow Turvo’s customers to access MileMaker’s truck-specific mileage calculations.

“This partnership seamlessly integrates MileMaker’s renowned truck-specific mileage calculations into Turvo’s platform, empowering our users with accurate and up-to-date information for enhanced decision-making,” said Brett Williams, senior vice president of sales at Turvo. “Together, we aim to streamline logistics processes, reduce costs, and elevate overall operational efficiency for the benefit of the entire supply chain.”

Isaac Salvadori-Black, director of partnerships at MileMaker, said he and his fellow executives are “excited to collaborate with Turvo to bring MileMaker’s commercial truck mileage, rating and routing solutions to a broader audiences.”

He added: “This partnership will enable transportation companies to leverage our data, from both Guide 19 and Guide 20, within the Turvo platform, making it easier than ever to access accurate mileage, helping to improve overall logistics operations.”

The software provides door-to-door routing, tailoring each route to a user’s specific requirements, vehicle specifications customizable Points of Interest, midpoints and more.

According to the news release, “MileMaker’s mileage data enables users to negotiate and streamline freight rates, payments and audits, while also improving freight cost and fuel surcharge forecasts. Turvo’s platform offers real-time visibility, collaboration tools and other innovative features that result in an end-to-end communication and analytics platform for freight brokers, 3PLs, shippers and carriers.”