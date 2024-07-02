MODE Global teams up with Trucker Tools to elevate freight tracking and visibility 

DALLAS, Texas — MODE Global, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) firm, has announced a strategic partnership with Trucker Tools, a top-tier provider of freight-tracking solutions.

According to MODE, the alliance was created to redefine the standards of efficiency and visibility in Over The Road (OTR) ground freight tracking.

“This partnership demonstrates MODE Global’s commitment to adopting the best solutions across all modes of transportation,” MODE said in a press release. “By partnering with Trucker Tools, MODE aims to streamline its vendor base and provide shippers with accurate, real-time tracking data, regardless of the platform used.”

The strategic initiative is part of MODE’s mission to deliver a top-tier logistics ecosystem that consistently surpasses customer expectations.

MODE believes that Trucker Tools’ tracking technology provides carriers with unparalleled ease of use, seamless document uploading and an intuitive user interface.

“These features align perfectly with MODE Global’s high service standards and dedication to innovation,” the release said. “Trucker Tools’ dual tracking capability via Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) and mobile app ensures that MODE consistently meets and exceeds shipper visibility standards, offering unrivaled transparency and reliability in freight tracking.”

Gene Welsh, Chief Transportation Officer of MODE Global, is enthusiastic about the partnership.

“Our collaboration with Trucker Tools reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with the most advanced, user-friendly solutions on the market,” Welsh said. “This partnership will enhance our operational efficiencies and elevate our service offerings, ensuring we continue to lead the logistics industry.”

Kary Jablonski, Chief Executive Officer of Trucker Tools, echoed Welsh.

“We are excited to work with MODE Global, a company that shares our vision for innovation and excellence in the logistics industry,” Jablonski said. “Our partnership will enable MODE to offer even more accurate and reliable tracking services to their customers.”

The partnership between MODE Global and Trucker Tools has been created to deliver substantial benefits to carriers and shippers alike. By leveraging Trucker Tools’ state-of-the-art tracking, MODE can streamline its operations, minimize inefficiencies and enhance the overall customer experience. Shippers will benefit from real-time visibility into their shipments, ensuring timely deliveries and increased satisfaction. The partnership also underscores both companies’ dedication to innovation and continuous improvement.