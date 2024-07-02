Body found inside semi truck parked in Walmart parking lot

a man was found dead in a semi truck on the north side of the Walmart parking lot in Pine Bluff, Ark. according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Shoppers in the parking lot who walked towards the shopping center reported an aroma after passing by a semi-tractor trailer located off to the side of the parking lot, according to the news report.

Authorities say a call for a welfare check came into the police department at 4:56 pm. The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was then found deceased.

Police say there is no suspicion of foul play at this time, and the body has been taken to be autopsied.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department say the man was a retired driver and was the owner of the truck. He was also well-known among the employees at Walmart, as they all reportedly got along well with him.

Officials also say the 18-wheeler had been at the location since December.