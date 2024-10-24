Molin brings expertise to Rand McNally as new Global Head of Engineering, CTO

BOISE, Idaho – Rand McNally, has named Hans Molin as its Global Head of Engineering and CTO citing his extensive experience and pivotal role in leading the company’s technology and engineering initiatives, setting the course for its next phase of customer-centric innovation.

“Hans is a serial innovator with over 30 patents to his credit,” said Doug Phillips, Rand McNally CEO. “His extensive experience in telematics and connectivity solutions with SafetyDirect, has made him an invaluable asset to Rand McNally. Combined with his long record of leading global, cutting-edge product teams, that also made him the obvious choice to direct the development of our customer-focused solutions.”

According to a company media release, Molin joined Rand McNally through the acquisition of SafetyDirect. In his role as CTO, Molin will oversee product planning, development and lifecycle across Rand McNally’s entire portfolio. With decades of experience in the technology and transportation sectors, Molin brings a wealth of knowledge and a unique perspective. His journey began in Sweden at Volvo Cars, where he led the development of pioneering safety advancements, including the world’s first roll stability control system for SUVs. After moving to the U.S., he continued his work on connectivity and safety technologies, ultimately becoming one of the founders of SafetyDirect in 2008.

“Safety has always been at the heart of my work,” Molin said. “It’s not just about technology—it’s also about saving lives on the roads. I’m excited to expand on Rand McNally’s principles of safety, simplicity, and trust to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. Our agile team and advanced technology stack position us perfectly for significant strides forward.”

Prior to joining Rand McNally, Molin led the SafetyDirect business at Bendix, driving connectivity, data collection, and SaaS solutions, according to the release. His new responsibilities now encompass the full scope of Rand McNally’s technology and engineering initiatives, reinforcing his focus on end-to-end innovation and strategic development.

“I’ve known Hans for a while now and I continue to be impressed by the skillset he brings to every situation,” said Jeff Westover, CRO. “His focus on customer needs and impactful innovation, while staying aligned with our revenue goals, makes him the ideal partner for our go-to-market strategy.”

Outside of his professional work, Hans enjoys mountain biking, trail running and any kind of music. He resides in Mission Viejo, California, with his wife, Ulrika, who runs her own photography business, and their two daughters.