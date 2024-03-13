Montgomery Transportation Group appoints new CEO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Montgomery Transportation Group has announced its appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer, Joe Jaska.

Jaska began his tenure on March 7, according to a news release.

“We are incredibly pleased to have Joe join and lead our Company into its next phase of growth,” said Rollins Montgomery, the founder of Montgomery Transportation Group. “Joe has a driver-first approach, placing the well-being and professional development of our drivers at the core of our success. He offers a wealth of experience in establishing and enhancing operations at transportation companies that handle a diverse range of specialized freight. Joe has strong industry relationships and extensive knowledge of logistics and trucking, combined with a genuine commitment to prioritizing the needs of our drivers, customers and safety.”

Jaska came to Montgomery Transportation Group after leaving DB Schenker, where he served as the executive vice president of Land Transport in the Americas Region. In that role, Jaska had full P&L management responsibilities. He was also responsible for the strategic direction and leadership of all land operations in North, Central and South America.

Jaska has held other corporate positions that have prepared him for his tenure as CEO at Montgomery Transportation Group.

“I am honored and thank both Rollins and One Equity Partners for the opportunity to lead Montgomery Transportation Group into its next phase of growth,” Jaska said. “Over the last 13 years, the Company has become a well-regarded industry player in flatbed trucking and transportation of over-dimensional loads with both safety and logistical efficiency at the core of its values and business practices. I am pleased to take on the leadership helm at Montgomery and continue its growth trajectory by working alongside our exceptionally talented drivers and staff who have my full support.”