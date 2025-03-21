Moyer & Sons Moving & Storage wins ATA Independent Mover of the Year

CLARKSBURG, Md. — Moyer & Sons Moving & Storage is celebrating its 2025 Independent Mover of the Year by the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

“We are truly honored to receive the Independent Mover of the Year award from the American Trucking Associations,” said Jason Moyer, president, CEO. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of our incredible team, who go above and beyond every day to provide exceptional service to our customers. We are proud to be part of an industry that plays such a crucial role in connecting people and businesses across the country.”

Outstanding Achievements

According to a press release, the award recognizes the company’s outstanding achievements in the moving industry, its dedication to customer satisfaction and its commitment to best practices in safety, service and sustainability.

“As an industry leader in local, long-distance and international moving, Moyer & Sons Moving & Storage has continuously raised the bar with its cutting-edge technology, personalized customer service and proactive solutions for the moving challenges of today’s fast-paced world,” the release said. “The recognition by ATA highlights the company’s consistent dedication to quality and innovation in the moving and storage sector.”

Selection Process

The company was selected based on its strong track record of operational excellence, customer-focused services, and its leadership in promoting the importance of safety within the moving and storage community, according to the release. It has also been at the forefront of implementing environmentally friendly practices and leveraging technology to improve efficiency and enhance customer experience.

“Since its founding in 1969, Moyer & Sons Moving & Storage has built a reputation as a trusted partner for moving families and businesses with care and professionalism,” the release said. “The company’s commitment to its employees and community, coupled with its attention to detail, has helped it achieve remarkable growth and success in the competitive moving industry.”

The Independent Mover of the Year award was officially presented to Moyer & Sons Moving & Storage at the ATA’s annual Moving & Storage conference in Nashville, Tenn. where the company was joined by other industry leaders in celebrating this remarkable achievement.