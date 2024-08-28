Navistar names Robert Oh as new CDIO for IT department

LISLE, Ill. Navistar has announced the appointment of Robert Oh as Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO) to lead the enterprise digital and information technology (IT) department beginning Sept. 16. “The introduction of a CDIO to our organization is a pivotal moment as we align our digital transformation initiatives with the importance of a secure, efficient, and connected IT infrastructure,” said Mathias Carlbaum, president and CEO. “Robert’s depth of technical knowledge is impressive, and his eagerness to act as a change agent is inspiring as we embrace innovation and continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers.” According to a company media release, Navistar said that with technology continuing to evolve at a rapid pace, the company is embarking on its digital transformation and Oh will spearhead the mission “Oh will enable the company to accelerate innovation and growth through the execution of a transformational digital roadmap, while modernizing and optimizing systems to ensure a safe and resilient digital ecosystem,” the company said in the release. Oh will be responsible for maintaining and improving Navistar‘s IT processes to maximize efficiency and deliver differentiated digital solutions to dealer partners and customers. He is also tasked with ensuring that the technological functionality supports the company’s overall strategic vision, maintaining a productive work environment, keeping the company current on industry best practices, and protecting company systems from external threats. Navistar noted that Oh has extensive experience leading information technology, digital transformation, enterprise business process, and global P&L management efforts for Fortune 500 multinational companies. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Digital and Chief Operating Officer of the Digital Innovation Business Unit at Doosan Group, a South Korean conglomerate focused on sustainable energy, smart machines, and advanced materials. “From my perspective, it’s both a privilege and a challenge to join this esteemed company with such rich history,” said Oh. “I am looking forward to leading our digital transformation efforts, leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive innovation, resiliency, and efficiency. Together, we will build on our legacy and pave the way for a brighter, more sustainable future for the commercial transportation industry.” To learn more about Navistar‘s governance and executive management, visit www.navistar.com/about-us/governance.