New report shows that global demand for LTL carriers remains strong

DUBLIN — Less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers are experiencing increased demand due to the rise of e-commerce, which has led to smaller, more frequent shipments.

Additionally, the globalization of supply chains has spurred cross-border trade, further driving demand for LTL services, according to a new report published by ResearchandMarkets.com analyzing the global LTL market.

“Technological advancements have played a pivotal role in optimizing operations, with automation, data analytics and route optimization enhancing efficiency and reducing costs for carriers,” the report notes. “Moreover, the growing focus on sustainability and environmental consciousness has prompted LTL carriers to adopt eco-friendly practices and invest in greener technologies.”

The global less-than-truckload market showcased growth at a compound annual growth rate of 4.03% during 2020-2023.

The market was valued at $199.03 billion in 2023, which is expected to reach $284.98 billion in 2030.

In terms of market growth, the LTL sector is witnessing expansion driven by the robust performance of industries such as retail, manufacturing, and healthcare. The adoption of just-in-time inventory management practices has necessitated faster and more flexible transportation solutions, aligning well with the offerings of LTL carriers. Additionally, strategic partnerships and acquisitions within the industry have enabled LTL companies to broaden their service portfolios, enhance network coverage, and tap into new markets.

Additionally, the LTL market’s growth is also fueled by the trend towards supply chain optimization and cost-saving measures among businesses.

“Companies are increasingly outsourcing their logistics needs to specialized LTL carriers to streamline operations and reduce overhead costs associated with maintaining in-house transportation fleets,” according to the report. “Moreover, the shift towards just-in-time inventory management practices has heightened the need for reliable and flexible transportation solutions, further driving demand for LTL services.”

The report also notes that the LTL market’s growth is supported by the increasing complexity of customer requirements and the need for tailored logistics solutions.

Businesses across various industries require customizable shipping options to accommodate diverse cargo types, delivery schedules and destination requirements.

LTL carriers are well-positioned to meet these demands by offering a range of value-added services such as temperature-controlled shipping, specialized handling, and enhanced tracking capabilities.

The following LTL carriers are analyzed in the report:

United Parcel Service

FedEx Corporation

XPO, Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Yellow Corporation

ABF Freight System Inc.

Estes Express Lines

R+L Carriers, Inc.

Saia, Inc.

DHL Freight

To access the full report, click here.