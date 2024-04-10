Roadrunner opens new service center in Atlanta

CHICAGO — Roadrunner recently announced the opening of its new less-than-truckload (LTL) service center in Atlanta.

“Our new Atlanta service is a true cross-docking facility, enabling us to improve the efficiency of our operations throughout out expansive network, and increase both the output and throughout of the Atlanta market,” said Tomasz Jamroz, COO at Roadrunner. “It provides more doors and a larger area for us to enhance our operations, using our Smart Technology. Atlanta plays a key role in our operations and aligns with our goal of providing smart long-haul LTL with the fewest number of rehandling possible.”

The facility, which once belonged to now-bankrupt Yellow Corporation, was extensively renovated with new showers and a lounge area for truck drivers.

The site also features 75 doors, an on-site mechanical shop with three full bay and inspection lane areas, along with an electric security fencing and gate access.

Parking is also available for more than 300 trailers. The facility is the first feature a Roadrunner Flagship Driver Lounges.

“The size and layout of the service center combined with its proximity to major highways allows us to offer our customers even better service,” said James Darendinger, the Atlanta Service Center manager. “Our Atlanta service center connects to every other region in the U.S., so it is an important piece in our Smart Network.”

The service center continues the strategic enhancements announced by Roadrunner, including the creation of Guaranteed Service in select lanes. This offers shippers on-time delivery by the date scheduled or a full refund of charges and one-day service between its Southern California or Chicago locations.

“Part of the reason we were excited to secure this location was for the addition of our Flagship Driver Lounge concept. This location will benefit not only our customers, but our employees and drivers as well,” Jamroz said.