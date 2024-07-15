New truck parking venture accelerates convenience for Phoenix truck drivers

PHOENIX — The parking shortage for big rigs in Phoenix has been somewhat alleviated.

According to a recent release, “in response to the growing demand for secure and accessible truck parking solutions,” Rush Truck Park is opening what it calls “a state-of-the-art trucking facility in Phoenix.”

The location is set for 3201 W. Broadway Rd, and is set on 11 acres of “well-lit, secure parking spaces, providing a stop for long haul truckers and commercial vehicles navigating the highways of the southwest.”

Key features of the facility includes 24/7 Security, equipped with cutting edge surveillance systems to ensure safety of both drivers and their cargo, streamlined booking processes and flexible payment options which “make it hassle-free for truckers to secure parking spaces at the facility,” according to the release.

The facility is strategically positioned near major Phoenix highways, providing easy access for drivers.

“…We understand the challenges truckers face to find secure and convenient parking,” said Rush Truck Park CEO Janet Rush. “Our goal is to alleviate these challenges by providing a facility that prioritizes safety for the hardworking individuals who keep our supply chains moving.”