Truck driver facing charges after falling asleep, losing control of vehicle 

OTTAWA, Ontario —According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) a truck driver will be facing charges after falling asleep. and losing control of their vehicle on Highway 416 in Ottawa.
“Hwy416 shut down, NB at Dillworth, as tow operators attempt to pull out a tractor trailer from the center median,” OPP said in a social media post. “The driver fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle. Charges are pending.”
When the driver lost control of the vehicle, it landed in the center median of the highway.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.