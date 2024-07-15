TheTrucker.com
Truck driver facing charges after falling asleep, losing control of vehicle 

By Dana Guthrie -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Ontario Provincial Police say a truck driver will be facing charges after falling asleep and losing control of their vehicle on Highway 416 in Ottawa. (Photo courtesy Ottawa OPP via X)

OTTAWA, Ontario —According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) a truck driver will be facing charges after falling asleep. and losing control of their vehicle on Highway 416 in Ottawa. 

“Hwy416 shut down, NB at Dillworth, as tow operators attempt to pull out a tractor trailer from the center median,” OPP said in a social media post. “The driver fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle. Charges are pending.” 

When the driver lost control of the vehicle, it landed in the center median of the highway. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Dana Guthrie
