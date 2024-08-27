TheTrucker.com
Nikola names Schmitt as CCO

By Bruce Guthrie -
Thomas Schmitt has been named Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Nikola Corporation (COURTESY OF NIKOLA)
PHOENIX — Thomas Schmitt has been named Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Nikola Corporation according to a recent media release.

According to that release, as CCO, Schmitt will be tasked with aligning Nikola’s commercial efforts to scale the company’s business. He will oversee the company’s sales, commercial operations, dealerships, service, customer success, and marketing functions.

“Fortifying our commercial team is crucial to our success as we focus on our customers’ experience and expanding the zero-emission Class 8 marketplace,” said President and CEO, Stephen Girsky. “Tom brings a solid track record built over the past 35-plus years that will help drive forward Nikola’s strategic and operational goals, inside and out.”

Schmitt brings to Nikola decades of transportation leadership, having served as CEO of Forward Air, CCO of Schenker, CEO of Purolator and FedEx Supply Chain and is a longtime board member for various well-known entities.

“I’ve been following Nikola for years, and it’s an honor to join this mission-driven organization with the sole goal of decarbonizing the trucking industry,” said Schmitt. “I look forward to working with the passionate Nikola team in bringing that goal to fruition.”
Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

