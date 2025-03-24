NMFTA chairman named recipient of 2025 Pros to Know award

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) is announcing Clete Cordero, chairman of NMFTA and vice president of pricing and traffic at Southeastern Freight Lines, has been named a recipient of the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2025 Pros to Know Award.

“We are extremely honored to have Clete recognized with this well-deserved award,” said Debbie Sparks, executive director for NMFTA. “It’s a testament to his dedication to advancing the supply chain industry and his unwavering commitment to innovation and leadership. His strategic vision continues to drive progress, and we are proud to have him at the helm of NMFTA.”

Leader in Excellence

Cordero has been recognized in the Leaders in Excellence category, which celebrates industry leaders who have made significant contributions to the supply chain sector. Recipients must have at least 10 years of documented experience in supply chain and logistics.

To view the complete list of winners, click here.

“Many of today’s supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. They’re true pioneers of change. This year’s list of winners really pushed the boundaries in all facets; creating, implementing, transforming, innovating, reinventing, and collaborating. They executed on all fronts, over-delivering and over-performing. They are true professionals to know in the supply chain space.