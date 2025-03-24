33 fentanyl, cocaine traffickers charged in massive drug bust in Florida

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is charging 33 fentanyl and cocaine traffickers involved in a massive drug ring in Central Florida, according to a report from the West Orlando News.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office dismantled the large-scale drug trafficking network responsible for distributing fentanyl and other dangerous drugs throughout the area and arrested the drug traffickers.

According to the news report, the investigation uncovered direct ties between the group and a network in Puerto Rico, where fentanyl and cocaine were being smuggled into Florida, primarily through Orlando, before being distributed throughout Hillsborough County and surrounding areas.

The six-month investigation resulted in the arrest of the 33 individuals.

“Because of the hard work of our law enforcement partners, enough fentanyl to kill 931,000 Floridians was taken off the streets,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “Let this operation serve as a warning to anyone who dares to sell this poison in Florida: the rule of law will prevail, and you will be found and brought to justice.”

Detectives identified two brothers, 32-year-old Fernando Elias Rosario Torres, currently incarcerated at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, and 26-year-old Elias Xavier Rosario Torres, currently incarcerated at Graceville Correctional Facility, coordinating drug distribution within Hillsborough County while using contraband cellphones smuggled into the correctional facilities.

Authorities also found that their parents, 59-year-old Elias Rosario Negron and 59-year-old Enid Torres Berrios were actively involved in the drug network. Both were arrested and charged as part of this operation.

The majority face trafficking charges for fentanyl, cocaine, or methamphetamine. Detectives also seized approximately two kilograms of fentanyl, enough to potentially prevent 931,000 overdose deaths, along with two kilograms of cocaine and eight ounces of methamphetamine. Additionally, two fentanyl presses used to manufacture counterfeit pills were confiscated, along with five firearms and $11,257 in U.S. currency.

Fifteen of the defendants are charged with fentanyl trafficking or conspiracy to traffic fentanyl. 19 defendants are charged with cocaine trafficking or conspiracy to traffic cocaine. Three defendants are already incarcerated. Additional defendants are charged with trafficking or conspiracy to traffic in illegal substances, or RICO.

The operation was a joint effort with local and federal agencies.

“This wasn’t just a few people selling drugs. This was a network, a business built on death, addiction, and illegal profit,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I couldn’t be more proud of our detectives for their relentless dedication and hard work. This investigation was a huge win, not just for our team but for our entire community. Let this be a warning: If you are trafficking drugs in Hillsborough County, we will find you, and you will go to jail.”

“Our joint success in dismantling this network is further proof of how our existing partnerships are strengthened and effective with help from the S.A.F.E. grant program,” FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell said. “FDLE’s agents and HCSO’s detectives have delivered the strongest message with these arrests: we have a zero-tolerance policy on drug trafficking in the Tampa Bay area.”

The investigation remains ongoing, according to local law enforcement.