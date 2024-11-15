TheTrucker.com
Partners in progress: IMC Logistics and Kuehne+Nagel join forces

By Dana Guthrie -
IMC and Kuehne+Nagel enter into strategic partnership.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.   IMC Logistics has announced a strategic partnership with one of its longtime customers, Kuehne+Nagel, who will acquire 51% of the company to directly address growing demand for end-to-end transportation of cargo to or from seaports or rail hubs, customer facilities and inland in the United States, where landside container logistics are complex.

According to a company press release, once the transaction is completed, IMC Logistics will continue to operate as it has been previously, but with greater resources to serve clients. Mark H. George will continue as Chairman with the same leadership team in place.

“We embrace the opportunity to partner with Kuehne+Nagel, one of the world’s leading logistics companies, to elevate our family-founded business to new heights and to grow together,” George said. Combining our landside container logistics expertise and offering with Kuehne+Nagel’s global reach will deliver exceptional services for our customers and create new career growth opportunities for our colleagues”

Completion of the transaction is expected at the beginning of the first quarter of 2025. The deal is subject to approval from regulatory authorities and customary closing conditions.

“International Sea Logistics is a highly complex business with many interfaces and stakeholders, in which US trade flows are of central importance,” said Stefan Paul, CEO of Kuehne+Nagel International AG. “IMC’s range of capabilities significantly expands our service offering and allows us to develop and offer even more attractive solutions for the value chains of our ocean freight customers.”

BofA Securities served as financial advisor and Baker Donelson served as legal advisor to IMC Logistics. 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

