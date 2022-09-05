TheTrucker.com
Penske debuts new truck maintenance on-site guide

By The Trucker News Staff -
Penske debuts new truck maintenance on-site guide
Penske Truck Leasing recently announced it has introduced a new truck maintenance on-site guide, Shipper's Guide to Outsourcing On-Site Fleet Maintenance, which is now available at no cost. (Courtesy: Penske)

READING, Pa. — Penske Truck Leasing announced on Sept. 2 that it has introduced a new truck maintenance on-site guide, Shipper’s Guide to Outsourcing On-Site Fleet Maintenance, which is now available at no cost.

The three-part guide provides detailed information on how businesses can implement on-site maintenance to navigate the obstacles of operating a vehicle maintenance facility, a news release stated.

The guide explains how businesses can optimize commercial vehicle maintenance by turning to qualified outside maintenance providers to deliver on-site service.

“With third-party on-site maintenance, you can reap the benefits of a cost-efficient, in-house maintenance program while turning the risks over to a strategic partner, like Penske,” according to the news release.

From navigating the current technician labor shortages, to managing ever changing regulations and inventories, operating a vehicle maintenance facility can be a lot to handle.

“To help businesses navigate these obstacles, this complimentary eBook provides the tools needed to evaluate how an on-site maintenance partner like Penske can effectively manage your fleet life-cycle needs, maintenance requirements and many other aspects of your transportation operation, so you can focus on your core business,” Jim Lager, executive vice president sales and rental at Penske Truck Leasing, said.

 

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
