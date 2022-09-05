Penske debuts new truck maintenance on-site guide

READING, Pa. — Penske Truck Leasing announced on Sept. 2 that it has introduced a new truck maintenance on-site guide, Shipper’s Guide to Outsourcing On-Site Fleet Maintenance, which is now available at no cost.

The three-part guide provides detailed information on how businesses can implement on-site maintenance to navigate the obstacles of operating a vehicle maintenance facility, a news release stated.

The guide explains how businesses can optimize commercial vehicle maintenance by turning to qualified outside maintenance providers to deliver on-site service.

“With third-party on-site maintenance, you can reap the benefits of a cost-efficient, in-house maintenance program while turning the risks over to a strategic partner, like Penske,” according to the news release.

From navigating the current technician labor shortages, to managing ever changing regulations and inventories, operating a vehicle maintenance facility can be a lot to handle.

“To help businesses navigate these obstacles, this complimentary eBook provides the tools needed to evaluate how an on-site maintenance partner like Penske can effectively manage your fleet life-cycle needs, maintenance requirements and many other aspects of your transportation operation, so you can focus on your core business,” Jim Lager, executive vice president sales and rental at Penske Truck Leasing, said.