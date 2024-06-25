Penske named to 2024 Food Logistics top 3PL and Cold Storage Providers List

READING, Penn. — Penske Logistics has been named as a recipient of the Food Logistics 2024 Top Third-Party Logistics (3PL) & Cold Storage Providers Award.

“3PLs and cold storage providers remain a key puzzle piece to building and nurturing partnerships, cultivating resilience and helping companies in the cold food space overcome supply chain disruptions,” said editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive Marina Mayer.

According to the publication, many of this year’s winners offer a variety of 3PL services, with the top being LTL/TL (80% of winners), refrigerated trucking (79%), and truckload brokerage (77%), while many of the top cold storage services offered are cold storage (78%), cross docking (73%), warehousing/distribution management (72%) and, tied at 70%, fulfillment and EDI capabilities.

“It is an honor for our work in the food and beverage space to be recognized by Food Logistics magazine,” said Penske Logistics President Jeff Jackson. “Our company takes pride in our dedicated transportation and distribution center management services in the food and beverage space.”