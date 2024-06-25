TheTrucker.com
NATSO, Werner kick off CEO ride-along

By Dana Guthrie
NATSO, an organization that represents truck stops and travel plazas, and Werner Enterprises Inc. have kicked off a CEO ride-along as part of a unique safety collaboration between the travel center industry and its professional truck driving customers.

NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings is joining Werner professional truck driver Jennifer Evans on a week-long, 1,200-mile trip beginning in Joliet, Illinois. They will stop along the way at truck stops and travel centers so Mullings can experience life on the road for professional truck drivers. Mullings will document her experience, delivering insights to the travel center executives, owners and operators who continuously strive to improve service to their customers.

“Truck stops and travel centers serve as the home away from home for more than 3 million professional truck drivers,” Mullings said. “By experiencing life on the road through the eyes of a professional truck driver, I have an incredible opportunity to help our industry meet the unique needs of the truck driving customer. Providing drivers with safe and secure places to stop and rest is the No. 1 priority of our industry. By ensuring a positive experience for truck drivers, we can help to ensure that commercial drivers remain in this critical profession while spurring others to consider a career as a professional driver.”

Mullings, who has served as NATSO President and CEO for 25 years, regularly visits truck stop and travel center locations while traveling. In 2014, Mullings sold her family home and traveled 40,000 miles in a 30-foot Airstream trailer with her family, meeting hundreds of NATSO members in 49 states during a 12-month industry tour.

“We are excited to collaborate with NATSO, as this initiative will provide invaluable real-world feedback from professional drivers to enhance the safety and overall experience at truck stops nationwide,” said Werner’s Vice President of Safety and Compliance, Jaime Hamm. “Jennifer Evans’ unique insights as a female professional driver will add exceptional value and a unique perspective on the road.”

Evans is a highly accomplished and seasoned professional driver, who has been on the road with Werner since 2003. Over the years, she has earned numerous safety awards and achieved an impressive 1.3 million accident-free miles. Jennifer has also contributed significantly as a Driver Ambassador and was a proud member of Werner’s 2019 Road Team. Each year, she volunteers her time at Touch-a-Truck events and actively participates in Nebraska’s annual Special Olympics truck convoy.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

