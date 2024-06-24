Drivewyze partners with Canadian provinces to implement PreClear Weigh Station bypass

PLANO, Texas — Drivewyze has announced a new partnership with the Manitoba Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to offer PreClear weigh station bypass service throughout the province.

“We’re partnering with Canadian provinces to expand bypass programs across Canada with Manitoba representing a key geography for the trucking community,” said Brian Mofford, Drivewyze’s vice president of government experience. “As an added value, we’ve bundled the service for those who have subscriptions for bypass in Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador. We hope to bring more provinces on board soon to fulfill our goal of having complete coverage in Canada.”

The service expands the bypass network in Canada to important freight corridors in Manitoba. Drivewyze also offers bypass services for the Province of Alberta and across the U.S. Drivewyze PreClear is currently available in 48 states and provinces at more than 900 locations.

The Manitoba service will be operated by the Transportation Operations Division Motor Carrier Enforcement. It allows subscribed trucks with Canadian or U.S. plates to have bypass opportunities at eight locations throughout the province, including:

West Hawk Lake Hwy-1 EB

West Hawk Lake Hwy-1 WB

Emerson Hwy-75 NB

Emerson Hwy-75 SB

Carroll Hwy-2 EB

Carroll Hwy-2 WB

Headingley Hwy-1 EB

Headingley Hwy-1 WB

According to Mofford, with four bypass locations along the Trans-Canada Highway — which covers 490 kilometers through Manitoba — truck drivers have more road time and less downtime.

“Freight efficiency is a key measure for all trucking companies and weigh station bypass can shave off valuable minutes or even hours in some cases,” Mofford said. “This is just west of Winnipeg and it’s by far the busiest of the four scale locations. The Emerson Highway 75 location is important too, as it’s the port of entry from the U.S. heading north in Manitoba, with southbound travel going into North Dakota and Minnesota.”

The bypass sites represent the busiest areas for truck traffic, especially the Headingley Highway 1 east and westbound.

“We operate a large fleet based in Manitoba and applaud the province for its leadership in adopting a weigh station bypass program,” said Garth Pitzel, vice president of safety and driver development for Bison Transport. “We’ve been utilizing Drivewyze PreClear in Canada and the United States, and it’s something our management and drivers appreciate as it saves us time and money, while rewarding our drivers for the work they do in keeping our fleet safe. We’re excited about bypass opportunities now being available in Manitoba.”

According to Aaron Dolyniuk, executive director of the Manitoba Trucking Association, scale bypass programs that allow carriers with solid safety records to operate more efficiently are a win for them and for industry.

“These programs allow motor carrier enforcement to focus their efforts where they need to be — on trucking companies with poor safety records, “ Dolyniuk said. ”Road safety is the highest priority for members of the Manitoba Trucking Association, and rewarding safe companies for their efforts makes good sense.”