Peterbilt names new leaders to drive company’s future growth

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt is naming two new leaders to the drive the company’s growth and raise sales.

Jake Montero has been named Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. Before his current role, Montero served for two years as Peterbilt assistant general manager, sales and marketing. Montero has been with PACCAR for 19 years and has held positions of increasing responsibility.

“I am excited to lead Peterbilt during this pivotal time in the trucking industry with increased opportunities to leverage advanced technology and innovation to deliver first-class vehicle solutions to our customers,” Montero said.

According to a company press release, Montero holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Washington State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Seattle University. He also completed the Stanford Executive Program from Stanford University in 2024. Montero will be based in Denton, Texas at the Peterbilt Motors Company headquarters.

Erik Johnson has been named Peterbilt assistant general manager of sales and marketing.

Johnson has been with PACCAR for 19 years. During this time, he has held positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as Peterbilt’s Denton manufacturing facility plant manager. Johnson earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Washington and his Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Washington.