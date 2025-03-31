Bendix expands community impact

AVON, Ohio — Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems (Bendix) and its employees raised the bar in 2024, awarding over $1 million in grants and donations while surpassing their 10,000-hour volunteer goal by contributing more than 11,260 service hours to community initiatives.

“Team Bendix truly went above and beyond in 2024, volunteering both in person and virtually,” said Maria Gutierrez, Bendix senior director of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). “At both the corporate and individual levels, we contributed in countless ways – from donating funds to directly supporting those in need. We helped build homes, crafted blankets, and rolled up our sleeves to donate blood. We provided toiletries, toys, food, school supplies, and clothing. Our Local Care teams welcomed new members and exchanged a wealth of innovative ideas. Overall, it was an inspiring year that demonstrated Bendix’s deep commitment to supporting our communities.”

Corporate Responsibility

Central to Bendix’s corporate responsibility efforts is a commitment to social cohesion, underserved youth, and families in the communities where the company operates. According to Bendix press release, this support focuses on four key areas:

Education.

The environment.

Health and wellness.

Social issues

Bendix accomplished this through both financial contributions and hands-on volunteer efforts.

2024 – A Record Year

In 2024, Bendix contributed approximately $432,000 in grants, donations, employee fundraisers, and Dollars for Doers incentives – an initiative that rewards employees who dedicate their time to nonprofit organizations of their choice.

Beyond its local efforts, Bendix continued its strategic philanthropic partnerships through Knorr-Bremse Global Care North America Inc. (KBGCNA), the North American charitable arm of its parent company, Munich, Germany-based Knorr-Bremse. KBGCNA funds long-term community enrichment initiatives in the areas surrounding Knorr-Bremse’s largest North American operations:

Bendix in Avon, Ohio.

Knorr Brake Company in Westminster, Md.

and New York Air Brake LLC in Watertown, N.Y.

In 2024, KBGCNA awarded $634,000 in grant funding to support various projects, bringing the combined total of Bendix and KBGCNA community contributions to $1,066,500 for the year.

Employee engagement also reached new heights, with Bendix team members collectively volunteering more than 11,260 hours – a 20% increase over the previous year. Whether through corporate-sponsored events or personal volunteer initiatives, employees continued to make an impact in their communities.

Investing Time and Resources to Strengthen Communities

Bendix’s Local Care teams played a key role in the company’s community engagement efforts in 2024, with each North American location hosting corporate-sponsored volunteer events, supporting local organizations, and providing employees with meaningful service opportunities. These employee-driven teams awarded approximately $202,000 in donations and grants to nonprofit organizations near Bendix facilities in:

Acuña, Mexico.

Avon, Ohio.

Bowling Green, Ky.

Huntington, Ind.

Complementing financial contributions, Local Care teams facilitated a range of volunteer initiatives, leading to strong employee participation. At Bendix’s Avon headquarters, 46% of employees took part in at least one volunteer initiative. Employees engaged in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education events, environmental cleanups, and community fundraisers, as well as mentorship and career development programs. In Avon and Huntington, employees worked with Habitat for Humanity to build wall frames for families in need, continuing a partnership that has supported the construction of 17 homes since 2015, with 1,950 volunteers contributing 7,800 hours.

Bendix Employee Resource Groups

Bendix’s Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) also contributed to community outreach through fundraising efforts, donation drives, and volunteer events. EnAbles in Avon collaborated with the Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Ohio for a Rock Your Socks fundraiser, raising awareness and support for individuals with Down syndrome. The Women@Bendix Mexico chapter organized a STEM boot camp for children at the Acuña campus and partnered with a local school in Monterrey to provide hands-on learning experiences. The Bendix Patriots (military and veterans ERG) participated in a 9/11 meal-packing event in downtown Cleveland and took part in Wreaths Across America, placing wreaths on veterans’ graves in December.

Expanding Impact With Employee-Led Initiatives

In addition to corporate giving and volunteer programs, Bendix supports employees in their independent community efforts through the Get Involved! grant program. Launched in 2015 to mark the 10th anniversary of Knorr-Bremse Global Care, this initiative provides funding for employee-driven volunteer projects near Bendix locations. In 2024, the program awarded $148,000 in grants to organizations aligned with Bendix’s core focus areas. Eligible projects can receive up to $3,500 per grant to cover material costs and expand their impact.

This year’s grant recipients included the Mexican Red Cross near Acuña; the Caridad Misionera AC mission organization in Monterrey, Mexico; and Escuela Primaria Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz in Acuña. In the communities near Bendix’s Avon headquarters, funding supported Berea Animal Rescue Fund Inc. and GiGi’s Playhouse Cleveland, an achievement center for individuals with Down syndrome. In Huntington, Indiana, grants were awarded to the Warren Volunteer Fire Department; Friends of Ouabache State Park; Boys & Girls Clubs; and Junior Achievement.

Getting Involved

With the latest round of funding, the Get Involved! program has provided more than $1.29 million in grants over the past decade, supporting 458 projects and engaging 170 employees in volunteer efforts.

Complementing this program, Bendix also continued its Dollars for Doers incentive program in 2024. Introduced in 2021, the initiative allows employees to earn $50 in incentives for every eight volunteer hours, up to $500 annually, which they can donate to the nonprofit organizations of their choice. Of the $432,500 in corporate donations made by Bendix in 2024, 60% supported local nonprofits and matching fund contributions, 35% was distributed through the Get Involved! program, and 5% came from Dollars for Doers and employee-led fundraising efforts.