Arkansas teen killed after high-speed chase on Interstate 40

MORGAN, Ark. — According to a press release by the Arkansas State Police, a 19-year-old man from Mablevale, Ark., just south of Little Rock, was killed following a high-speed pursuit that ended in a wreck late Saturday on Interstate 40 just west of North Little Rock, near the Morgan/Maumelle exit.
ASP said the North Little Rock Police requested assistance just before 11 p.m. on March 29, as they were in pursuit of a vehicle traveling with headlights off at speeds exceeding 120 mph. After ASP Troopers joined the pursuit near the 145 mile-marker, the suspect driver, later identified as John Bruce Martinez, reached 130 mph before taking Exit 142 onto Highway 365. Authorities say Martinez lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway, striking several trees.
Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene while his passengers, all three 17-year olds, were taken to Arkansas Childrens’ Hospital.
