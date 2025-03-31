The Trucker is on the road at NAPFTDS conference

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools (NAPFTDS) conference in Daytona Beach kicked off March 31 and continues through April 2 at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort.
The Trucker Media Group’s CEO Bobby Ralston is on hand to attend informational seminars that cover topics such as recruiting drivers, education curriculum, as well as trends on transitioning into the trucking industry.
