Peterbilt, Rush Truck Centers make joint donation to 2 charities

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt Motors Company and Rush Truck Centers (RTC) have donated $1.5 million to Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) and Wreaths Across America (WAA).

According to a news release, representatives from both charities received donations from Peterbilt General Manager and PACCAR Vice President Jason Skoog and RTC CEO Rusty Rush at the Mid-America Trucking Show, held recently in Louisville, Kentucky.

Each charity received an equal share of the donated money: $750,000.

“It is very fitting that the proceeds from the last Model 389 will support these two worthy organizations,” Skoog said. “We thoughtfully selected TAT and WAA as the recipients of this donation to help fund their efforts in supporting our trucking community, specifically combating human trafficking and honoring our fallen soldiers. We are proud to stand with them and look forward to seeing all the great work they will accomplish in the years ahead.”

RTC contributed $625,000, which came from an auction they held for the last ever-produced Model 389 in February 2023. Peterbilt split its raised funds to the charities in the amount of $125,000 each.

“Rush Enterprises is proud to join Peterbilt Motors Company in supporting Truckers Against Trafficking and Wreaths Across America,” said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Rush Enterprises, Inc. “We all can take part in protecting the more vulnerable members of our society, and Truckers Against Trafficking’s efforts to aid law enforcement in the recovery of victims of human trafficking is truly life-saving work. Further, the mission of Wreaths Across America, to honor those who serve, especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, while inspiring the next generation to value our freedoms, is important to me personally as well as to countless Rush Enterprises employees who have served in the armed forces or who come from military families,” Rush added.

The last Model 389 will be the centerpiece at one of RTC’s sweepstakes that will run throughout the year to raise additional funds for a third charity, the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP).

For more information about these charities, visit www.truckersagainsttrafficking.org and www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.