Peterson joins Truckstop as Chief Technology Officer

BOISE, Idaho — Truckstop has announced that Sam Peterson has joined the leadership team as Chief Technology Officer.

“Throughout my career, technology has always been at the heart of everything I do, and I am committed to driving trusted software solutions that will enhance our capabilities and deliver exceptional value to Truckstop customers,” said Peterson. “Together with our talented team, I look forward to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and spearheading advancements in the freight transportation industry.”

Peterson will be responsible for overseeing the company’s software engineering, infrastructure, and security, as well as driving technology initiatives and future innovations. He brings over two decades of experience in spearheading technological advancements across various industries.

“Sam is an accomplished technology leader with a proven track record of driving innovation and delivering results in high-growth environments,” said chief executive officer of Truckstop, Kendra Tucker. “We look forward to leveraging his diverse experience in leading the development and implementation of essential technological initiatives.”

Prior to joining Truckstop, Peterson held key leadership positions at companies such as Boats Group, Open English, and Overstock.com, where he played pivotal roles in driving technological advancements and scaling system architecture to meet the demands of rapidly evolving markets.