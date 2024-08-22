PLM Fleet expands reach with Fresno branch opening 

NEWARK, N.J. — PLM Fleet has announced the opening of a new branch in Fresno, California aimed at serving the local farming and agricultural providers who are shipping perishable goods.

“We are pleased to open this new location to serve the vibrant industries of Central California,” said Mark Domzalski, chief commercial officer. “With this new branch, PLM is conveniently situated to support the sensitive cold supply chain for these regional agricultural, healthcare and logistics providers.”

According to a media release, PLM Fleet is one of the nation’s largest companies dedicated exclusively to the leasing, rental, maintenance, and fleet management of refrigerated trailers. PLM Fleet has the nation’s largest and most diverse selection of refrigerated equipment, ranging in lengths from 28 to 53 feet, with single-temperature, multiple-temperature, or electric-only, including versatile liftgate options. Every rental includes PLM’s On-Site Mobile maintenance and 24/7 emergency break-down service. PLM offers pick up and drop off service, and a dedicated team of in-house fleet managers. With the new PLMServiceCode, customers can request and monitor all service requests, track repairs to completion, and view their trailer licensing and registration.

The new PLM branch is located at Utility of CA, Fresno at 2680 S. East Avenue, Fresno, CA, 93706.

The release also noted that PLM Fleet has a network of 33 branches in all the key markets nationwide. At all of PLM’s branches, customers can rent equipment for a year, month or even one day. With over 15,000 units, PLM has one of the nation’s largest and most versatile selections of refrigerated equipment. More information can be found at plmfleet.com.