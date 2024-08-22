Semi collides with Amtrak train in Florida

Authorities in Martin Count, Fla. say no one was hurt after a fiery crash between an Amtrak train and a semi truck on Thursday morning.
According to a social media post, the collision occurred at SW Warfield and SW Amaryillis in Indiantown.
The train was carrying 72 passengers and 14 crew members.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.