Pronoss acquires City Trailer, strengthening its portfolio

OKLAHOMA CITY — Pronoss has acquired City Trailer Inc., an Oklahoma City-based full-service truck and trailer sales, service, maintenance and distribution business.

“Combining these two companies just makes sense,” Jake Nossaman, Pronoss founder. “From Pronoss’s focus on specialty vehicles, including over-the-road tractor trailers, delivery vans, ambulance, fire trucks, and RVs, to City Trailer’s all encompassing semi-trailer offerings, our priority is to keep the hardest working vehicles working hard. With this acquisition, our goal is to create a fully-integrated company that takes care of anything that touches the highway.”

Established in 2001 by Richard Walker, City Trailer provides quality customer service across a variety of services related to semi-trucks and trailers, including sales, service, maintenance and repair, parts and paint, according to a press release. City Trailer is comprised of four divisions all located on the same 45-acre facility, including City Trailer, City Paint Works LLC, City Secure Parking LLC and City Medium Duty Truck Repair Shop.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the business my team and I have built, and I’m confident I’ve found the right partner in Pronoss to help pass along the legacy of City Trailer,” Walker said. “I trust City Trailer and our employees are in good hands as we combine with the Pronoss team.”

The company’s leadership team will remain in place as the two companies merge into the broader platform of CTPN Operating, LLC, of which Pronoss is an affiliate.

City Trailer has grown to become not only a leader in Oklahoma, but also in the surrounding region, with long-lasting industry relationships with all major dealers, vendors, and customers.

“City Trailer, owned by Richard Walker and the recently retired Jim Crofford, helped make Gemini Motor Transport into what it is today — the safest and largest hazmat carriers in North America,” said Brent Bergevin, executive vice president of Gemini Motor Transport and Loves Travel Centers. “Their leadership and friendship will never be forgotten. Now as we head into 2025, we are looking forward to working with the new leadership led by Jake Nossaman and his company, Pronoss. We look forward to creating new memories and milestones with the team at Pronoss.”

Infinity Capital Partners served as City Trailer’s exclusive investment banking advisor, and Gable Gotwals served as City Trailer’s legal counsel. McAfee & Taft served as legal counsel to Pronoss and CTPN.

“Assisting Richard and the City Trailer team through this transaction was extremely rewarding, particularly because it represents two great Oklahoma businesses combining forces,” said Ben Lewallen, director at Infinity Capital Partners. “We look forward to watching these businesses grow within the state and for each to learn from the other.”

The transaction amount was not disclosed. Infinity Capital Partners arranged the transaction.